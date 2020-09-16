Attorney: Madison City Council could investigate, censure council member for vulgarity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison city attorney on Wednesday outlined possible actions the City Council can take -- including an investigation, reprimand, a fine or a hearing for removal from office -- after a council member may have uttered a gender-related vulgarity when a citizen was introduced during an online meeting Sept. 1.

But City Attorney Michael Haas said an investigation ordered by the mayor or other administrative directives that have been issued by previous mayors generally do not apply to council members and are not options under the circumstances.

At one point during a marathon, sometimes tense, online council meeting that stretched from a Tuesday evening to early Wednesday, a man's voice was heard uttering an expletive right after a Madison resident's name was read so she could speak during public comment at about 2:45 a.m. Video of the person who said the profanity did not pop up in the Zoom meeting when the word was spoken.

In a seven-page memo Wednesday, Hass confirmed that the Zoom video "did not activate to display the individual who spoke the vulgarity and therefore there is no video recording showing the identity of that person."