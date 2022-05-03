Attorney General Josh Kaul: No DOJ resources to enforce abortion ban if Roe overturned

If the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision later this year, which seems all but certain following a majority opinion draft that leaked Monday, Wisconsin's Democratic Attorney General has no plans of enforcing an abortion ban in the state.

Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection this fall, said Tuesday that, "because of the importance of the freedom at stake, but also because of the need to use our resources as efficiently as possible," the Wisconsin Department of Justice will not be using its resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the state's 19th-century abortion ban, which could take hold if Roe is overturned this summer. The state law, passed in 1849, has remained in statute but has been made unenforceable by Roe.

"As long as I’m attorney general, we will not be using any resources for those purposes," Kaul told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Wisconsin is one of nine states with an abortion ban law that predates Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Under Wisconsin's more than 170-year-old abortion law, the “willful killing of an unborn quick child” would constitute a crime punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. There is an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

While most prosecutions for violating an abortion ban would likely be brought by district attorneys at the county level, Kaul said DOJ also has the authority to provide legal guidance to district attorneys and training information to law enforcement agencies — though he didn't provide specifics on what that may entail.

On a policy standpoint, Kaul said the DOJ has a role to play in advocacy.

“I do not think that a ban on abortion should be enforced by any DA or law enforcement agency, both because it infringes on a fundamental freedom, but also because the resources of those agencies, and DOJ likewise, are much better used investigating things like violent crime or drug trafficking and should not be going towards trying to prosecute people for their involvement in abortions," he said.

Fond du Lac County district attorney and Republican candidate for attorney general Eric Toney said in a Tuesday statement that abortion laws "always should have been a state issue."

"I am pro-life and I will enforce and defend the laws as passed by the legislature and signed into law," Toney said. "Josh Kaul has demonstrated he is nothing more than a politician seeking to defend the laws he agrees with and virtually ignore laws he disagrees with."

Fellow GOP attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, told the Associated Press late last year that Kaul's comments that he would not enforce an abortion ban in the state was “a wholly owned subsidiary of the Washington DC swamp.”

“He is the very definition of partisanship and a failed leader,” Jarchow told the Associated Press at the time. “So, while it’s disappointing that he says he will not follow the law, it’s not surprising.”

Toney and Jarchow will meet in the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will go on to face Kaul in the Nov. 8 election.

As with other races on the ballot this November, Kaul said he expects that, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, "reproductive freedom is going to become a central issue in the 2022 elections — in many different races including the (attorney general) race."

"The (attorney general's) office will be one of the critical offices in determining how Wisconsin responds to any decision overturning Roe,” Kaul said.

