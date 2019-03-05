Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new federal rule that bars taxpayer-funded clinics from referring patients for abortions.
The new rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services prevents clinic providers receiving Title X funding from referring a patient for an abortion, even if the patient requests it. The rule also requires every pregnant patient receive a referral for prenatal care.
Title X is a federal family planning program that gives $286 million annually to low-income patients seeking contraception, breast and cervical cancer screenings, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and other health services.
The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon, against Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It alleges that the rule, set to take effect in May, will limit what doctors can say to their patients and erode reproductive health care quality.
"All Wisconsinites should have access to safe, quality health care, including family planning services," Kaul said in a statement. "But if the new rules for the Title X program aren’t blocked, quality health care will become less accessible. Those changes are unlawful, and they should be set aside."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers echoed support for joining the lawsuit. His 2019-21 budget proposal included nearly $28 million to expand women’s access to health care, reduce infant mortality and restore Planned Parenthood funding blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker.
"Healthcare access shouldn’t be political — all patients deserve access to unbiased, medically accurate, comprehensive care," Evers said in a statement. "The Trump administration’s new rules would make it harder for thousands of Wisconsinites to access the critical family planning and preventative health services our Title X clinics provide each year.”
Republican legislative leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said Kaul joining the suit didn't come as a surprise.
"We've seen from every angle how Planned Parenthood is the beneficiary of Josh Kaul and Tony Evers and we know that Planned Parenthood is getting every single dollar they can from this administration," she said. "They're everywhere in this administration."