At this weekend's state Democratic virtual convention, optimism of recent victories to meet realities of 2022

Challenges ahead

Democrats aren’t without significant challenges as they look toward 2022, when both the governor’s mansion and a U.S. Senate seat will be up for grabs.

First and foremost is the cold reality of the midterm effect: historically, things typically go well for the party not in the White House.

“While we have a tremendous degree of unity and strength in the Democratic Party at this moment, we also have to recognize it’s going to be a very hard fought election,” Wikler said. “No matter how unpopular Ron Johnson gets, no matter how much tremendous success our governor has, we have to be ready to take on a Republican backlash.”

Wikler and other Democrats say they fear the state’s political maps, which favor Republicans, continue to be a threat.

“The Republican Party isn’t just trying to win elections. It’s trying to tilt the playing field,” Wikler said.

Roys said Democrats need to match the “ruthless” behavior of Republicans with more activism.