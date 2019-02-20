Anna Everson voted for Raj Shukla for mayor of Madison on Tuesday because she wants to see more of a focus on the environment in city government.
“One thing that made him stand out was his statements about leading Madison toward renewable energy,” said the 29-year-old software engineer after casting her ballot at Capitol Lakes Retirement in downtown Madison. “That’s something that’s important to me.”
Roseanne Hefko, 71, voted for incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin the first time he was elected in 1973, and she doesn’t see a reason not to vote for him again.
“I feel safe with him,” she said after voting at Lapham Elementary School on the near east side. “I’m sticking with what I know.”
A casual, non-scientific survey of voters at Lapham, Capitol Lakes, Warner Park and Tenney Park polling places suggested a marked difference in voting patterns among age groups: People over 50, with few exceptions, voted for Soglin; those under 50 voted for anyone else.
And while the crowded field of School Board and mayoral candidates drew some voters to the polls, the current state of politics may have helped turnout in what is historically a low-turnout election.
Sarah Luedtke, 38, said her previous lack of interest in politics has been replaced with a need to do something amid escalating political tensions. So now she makes it a point to get out and vote.
“Just the general state of chaos with everything,” she said after casting her vote at Tenney Park. “You know what I mean.”
Just about everyone else that took the time to speak with a reporter were longtime, dedicated voters who rarely sit out elections.
While Soglin was the clear choice among the older crowd among the voters surveyed — most of them east-siders — former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway won the most nods among younger voters. Part of the reason may be the large crop of yard signs that dot her home turf on the east side.
But Ald. Mo Cheeks, an African American who focused his campaign on equity issues, also got some support.
“I think Madison needs a different mayor,” said 37-year-old barista Christine Elaine, who voted at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. “I think we could use a voice that’s a little less white, a little less mainstream.”
There were a couple of exceptions to the generational divide. Jim Powell, who’s “in my 50s,” said he was backing Rhodes-Conway, who is currently the director of a UW-based progressive policy group. An environmental activist and former director of the Northside Planning Council, Powell is sour on Soglin.
“The issues I care about and my wife cares about, environmental stuff, Soglin’s been totally absent on,” he said after voting at Warner Park. “And going back, he’s never been on top of these issues.”
The other exception was Hal Blotner, a 93-year-old retiree who lives in and voted at Capitol Lakes. He thinks it’s time that Soglin hung up his keys to the city and backed Rhodes-Conway.
“I just thought her resume was interesting,” he said. “I think Madison is very receptive to women with responsibility. The president of the university, a lot of the banks and a lot of the information technology companies are headed up by women. Madison is a community that accepts women’s leadership
Among voters who agreed to reveal their preferred candidates, the non-Soglin vote consisted entirely of Rhodes-Conway, Cheeks and Shukla. Comedian Nick Hart and write-in candidate Toriana Pettaway, the city’s racial equity coordinator, weren’t mentioned.
Amy Draper, 50, wouldn’t say who she voted for, but it was clear she didn’t vote for Soglin.
“I’ll just say that I tried to vote for people that promoted diversity,” she said after voting at Warner, adding “people that aren’t just white, male.”
In the School Board race, Ali Muldrow was the clear favorite, with most supporters saying the African-American, second-time candidate would bring some needed diversity to the board.
“She has exposure to kinds of people whose votes and voices are not really paid as much attention to,” said,” said 26-year-old Zach Pace after voting at Lapham.
Of all the voters contacted for this story, only one admitted to voting conservative and, after taking a deep breath, said he didn’t want to publicize his name.
“I own a business,” he explained.
The 58-year-old lifetime city resident had just cast his vote for Soglin at Tenney Park.
“I voted for Mayor Paul because I like status quo,” he said. “I don’t like the direction some of the other candidates want to take the city.”
For School Board he voted for conservative blogger and former Dane County supervisor David Blaska. He also voted for Kaleem Caire, founder of a charter school that had been opposed by the School Board.
“I think it’s good to have a discussion on the School Board instead of it being one opinion,” he said. “I think with these two gentlemen there, maybe we can have that.”