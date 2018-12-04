Republicans worked Tuesday to pass a series of bills diminishing powers of incoming Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul before they take office, setting up a showdown at the State Capitol that could go into Tuesday evening.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters in a news conference Tuesday afternoon he expects all three lame-duck bills to head to the governor's desk by the end of the night. The Rochester Republican reiterated his goal to maintain co-equal branches of government through the legislation as well as preserving rules and regulations under Gov. Scott Walker's tenure.
But as of 6:30 p.m. the Senate had only passed the least controversial of three lame-duck bills, then recessed. The Assembly, set to convene at 1 p.m., had not yet convened.
Lawmakers had not taken up bills curtailing early voting, restricting the powers of incoming governor and attorney general, or addressing pre-existing health conditions.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, asked if GOP lawmakers had a broader deal on what would be passed, shook his head “no” as he dashed off the Senate chamber Tuesday evening.
The bill that had passed the Senate, addressing taxes and transportation, did so on a party-line, 18-15 vote.
One of its provisions contains a tax break for certain high-earning small business owners. The measure was enacted in response to the federal tax cut measure enacted by congressional Republican and President Donald Trump in December 2017.
It would allow small business owners that currently pay state income taxes on their individual tax returns to instead choose to file to pay corporate taxes. The change would apply to so-called pass-through entities such as partnerships, S-corporations and limited liability corporations.
Nonpartisan legislative staffers testified to the Joint Finance Committee Monday -- in response to questioning by Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison -- that the move likely would be financially beneficial only for business owners those making more than about $250,000 or more a year.
Another provision of the bill aims to direct federal transportation funds to certain projects to exempt those not receiving federal money from federal requirements on worker wages and environmental protections.
The measure will exempt more projects from federal prevailing wage and “Buy American” requirements, Democrats contend.
They also have questioned if it will harm the state’s ability to secure federal transportation funds. Nonpartisan legislative staffers testified Monday night that it wasn’t clear if the measure would cost the state federal funds.
Kaul, Doyle pan proposals
Several Democrats, including Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul and former Gov. Jim Doyle, knocked the proposals earlier in the day.
Kaul, addressing reporters at the state Capitol, said Republican lawmakers want to "overrule what the voters of Wisconsin decided" by passing bills in a lame-duck session to curtail his powers, and those of Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.
Doyle, who was attorney general from 1991 and 2003 and governor from 2003 to 2011, described the Legislature's lame-duck package as an unprecedented departure from how Wisconsin state government has operated since its inception.
One of the bills set to come up Tuesday would curtail the powers of the governor and more radically, the attorney general. Evers defeated Walker in November, and Kaul defeated Republican incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Doyle reprimanded lawmakers for an attempt to strip powers that will almost certainly end up in the courts where the measures are almost certain to be struck down.
"The legislation is so obviously an unconstitutional violation of separation of powers that it's going to fall," Doyle said.
If lawmakers pass the package, Doyle suggested an "unseemly" legal battle between the executive and legislative branches is likely to last for years.
Vos at his news conference said he's confident the provisions under consideration will be deemed constitutional and downplayed any costs involved in litigation.
Some legal minds contend the Legislature does in fact have the authority to limit the attorney general's powers.
Rick Esenburg, the director of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, argued because the attorney general's powers under the constitution are prescribed by by law, and therefore subject to change by the Legislature.
A memo compiled by WILL staff largely praised the lame-duck package as one that will "continue a nearly decade-long effort by the Legislature to rebalance power in state government."
Pre-existing conditions
Kaul said Tuesday he believes part of the GOP impetus to curtail his powers was to thwart his and Evers' bid to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn the federal Obamacare law.
"This was a central issue in the governor's race," Kaul said. "The Legislature is deciding if it passes this, it knows better than the people of Wisconsin. And that is not how our system is supposed to work."
Evers pledged during the campaign that withdrawing the state from the Obamacare lawsuit would be one of his first official acts as governor.
Doyle questioned why lawmakers are placing an emphasis on keeping the state involved in the lawsuit because as a multi-state suit, it would continue with or without the state being a party. He argued the attempt to put more power over litigation in the hands of the Legislature would prevent the state from being able to enter into large civil cases with other states.
The GOP lame-duck bill package -- looking at the possibility of courts overturning all or part of Obamacare -- would strengthen state-level protections for pre-existing conditions, though not to the extent of the current federal Obamacare law.
The Assembly passed a bill addressing this last year, but the Senate has yet to do so. It's not yet clear what version of the bill, if any, can pass in that chamber.
The lame-duck package also could thwart Evers’ bid to dissolve Walker’s jobs agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. It will change the agency's governing board, now split between gubernatorial and legislative appointees, to have a majority appointed by GOP legislative leaders.
Kaul also said the plan is "fiscally irresponsible" because it will lead to unknown sums of taxpayer dollars spent on private attorneys because it permits lawmakers, if they choose, to hire special counsel to effectively replace the Attorney General representing the state on a given case.
Asked Monday about the attorney general changes, Walker downplayed them, saying in part that “some states don’t even have attorney generals."
Kaul said Tuesday that that's inaccurate.
"Every state in the union has an attorney general," Kaul said.