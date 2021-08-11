At state Capitol rally, protesters against vaccine mandates decry 'genocide,' 'tyranny'

Roughly 150 protesters against vaccine mandates by health care employers rallied Tuesday around the Capitol Square in Downtown Madison with “Don’t Tread on Me” Gadsden flags and signs likening COVID-19 vaccines to genocide and tyranny.

Speakers included elected state representatives and public office hopefuls — including a Republican candidate for governor — lobbyists and people who said they were health care workers. Most offered up misinformation and falsehoods about the mRNA technology used in some vaccines, such as by stating there will be a “tsunami of cardiovascular disease” due to vaccine-related blood clots.

In fact, scientists have determined blood clots to be an extremely rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines. Patients who contract COVID-19, though, are eight to 10 times more at risk of developing blood clots than those who received a vaccine, according to a University of Oxford study.

Some protesters held signs that said vaccines are “made with aborted fetus cells.” Neither Pfizer nor Moderna used fetal cells in the development or production of their vaccines, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed using cells derived from fetuses that were aborted decades ago.