At Pride Month event, Tony Evers raises concern that GOP governor would ban LGBTQ books

Shortly after the progress pride flag celebrating the beginning of Pride Month was raised over the Capitol on Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers expressed concern that the packed field of GOP challengers vying to face him this fall would discontinue the now 4-year-old tradition if the Democratic governor is defeated in November.

Evers also used the occasion to charge that a Republican governor could push efforts to ban books in the state, primarily those focused on the LGBTQ community. Evers' comments follow a Wisconsin Examiner story on Tuesday regarding discussions among some Republican lawmakers looking into books found at school libraries on topics including the LGBTQ community, gender identity and sexuality.

"They are going to be putting themselves in charge of banning books in the state of Wisconsin and you can be damn sure that some of it's going to be directly related to LGBTQ community efforts," Evers told reporters outside the Capitol Wednesday. "Just think about that: This Legislature and Republican governor would be banning books in the state of Wisconsin. It's breathtaking."

As he seeks a second term this fall, Evers' has touted his veto authority and ability to block conservative measures ranging from election administration and abortion rights to gun laws and other efforts.

With Republicans likely to maintain, if not grow, majorities in both the state Assembly and Senate this fall, a GOP victory in the gubernatorial race would let conservatives enact any legislation that gets through both chambers.

The top Republican gubernatorial candidates include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and construction business owner Tim Michels.

Asked about Evers' comments, Nicholson's spokesperson Courtney Mullen said in an email that Nicholson would sign into law a Republican-backed bill dubbed the "Parental Bill of Rights," which would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to determine the names and pronouns used for their child at school; review instructional materials and outlines; access any education-related information regarding the child; receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child's classroom; request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed; and opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

"Kevin believes that parents should have easy access to the curriculum used to teach our students and our teachers, and that parents should have the right to get their kids out of environments where they believe inappropriate material is taught," Mullen said.

Kleefisch's spokesperson Alec Zimmerman said the former lieutenant governor "believes in the legalization of same-sex marriages and agrees with President (Donald) Trump that it’s settled law no longer up for discussion," but added: “Rebecca will not use flags over the Capitol as political props."

“It’s not surprising that Tony Evers is playing to the most ideological extremes of his party," Michels' campaign adviser Chris Walker said in an email. "As a lifelong educator and politician, he should be more concerned with the ABCs, not CRT," referring to critical race theory, a graduate-level theoretical framework that examines how American political and social systems help perpetuate racism and which educators say is not taught in schools. "He failed Wisconsin’s students when they needed him most, and it is time for him to go.”

Ramthun's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.