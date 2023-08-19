As buildings rise Downtown like Lego towers, Madison is finally moving to develop the last remaining full-block opportunity in the central city, just three blocks from the State Capitol.

And the city wants to hear the public’s ideas before seeking a development partner for the 2-acre, Brayton surface parking lot bounded by East Washington Avenue, East Main, South Butler and South Hancock streets. It’s directly across from the state’s hulking General Executive Facility (GEF) 1.

The city has scheduled two public meetings next week — one in person and the other online — to discuss the site before it crafts a request for developer proposals later this year or early 2024.

“It’s not often a whole city block is in play,” said Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose 6th District includes the site. “The Brayton Lot provides an excellent opportunity for affordable housing since the city owns the property. The option exists to build some of the “missing middle housing” types that would complement the historic neighborhood in addition to building multi-story residential housing.”

“A block full of housing, including units assisting in creating housing affordability, new storefronts, new commercial spaces, and, potentially, room for an additional Downtown childcare center, lab spaces or artists spaces, will help strengthen an already hot section of Downtown,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc.

In plans, the city for decades has been contemplating the site’s transition from a parking lot to a new use to benefit the First Settlement Neighborhood, Downtown and the city as a whole.

Four city plans are consistent in their recommendations for the block, with the part closest to East Washington Avenue envisioned for buildings up to 10 stories and the part closest to East Main Street up to four stories, city principal planner Bill Fruhling said. Because housing is expected to be a big part of any project, it’s important to understand what the community wants in terms of housing type and other characteristics to help shape the request for proposals.

The coming Bus Rapid Transit system is helping unlock a way for it to happen.

BRT is being funded with a mix of city and federal money, and a part of the city’s share is coming from the use of the city-owned Brayton Lot as a temporary, short-term BRT construction staging area. Once the site is no longer needed for that purpose, it will be made available for redevelopment. The funding agreement with the Federal Transit Administration requires the city to redevelop the site in a way that supports transit.

Once a development partner is selected and approved by the City Council, the proposed project will go through the normal city entitlement process, including reviews by city boards, commissions, committees and the Council.

Movement on the Brayton Lot comes as more redevelopment opportunities loom with the state contemplating the sale of three large Downtown office buildings: the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2) at 101 S. Webster St., the neighboring State Education Building (GEF 3) and the historic State Office Building at 1 W. Wilson St., overlooking Lake Monona.

“Coupled with the potential redevelopment of the State’s GEF 2 and 3 buildings, plus close access to the city’s new Bus Rapid Transit line, the Brayton Lot’s potential is unmatched,” Ilstrup said. “The city has a chance to think big and create a very special Downtown block our whole community will use.”

Photos: Take a visual tour of the historic Madison Club's recently renovated third floor Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club Madison Club