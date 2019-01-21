Sabrina Madison's goal in getting Madison's mayoral candidates together Saturday morning at her Progress Center for Black Women was to answer the question, "Where y'all taking us?"
Madison, a social entrepreneur who also goes by the nickname "Heymiss Progress," convened a "low-key" forum focused on issues specifically facing black women and families.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin, Raj Shukla, Mo Cheeks, Satya Rhodes-Conway and Toriana Pettaway gathered around tables in the warm, inviting and recently opened facility in Fitchburg. Candidate Nick Hart was unable to attend the event.
Common priorities raised by candidates encompassed housing, transportation and employment
“As a woman of color and a single mom in this community, when I had to move out of my townhouse on the south side, I faced lots of issues. I don’t have the best credit because I lost my house in foreclosure … you go from making this amount of money and then you go to being on welfare,” said Pettaway, the city’s racial equity coordinator.
“Our black and brown communities want to be able to pay their rent and not work two-and-a-half jobs,” she continued.
Madison prompted candidates to address the city’s commitment to youth, especially young people involved in the criminal justice system, by describing her recent visit to Dane County’s Juvenile Detention Center.
“They should be getting more support out than in, and that’s only going to happen if we’re coordinated about it,” said Rhodes-Conway, a former alder and the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project through the Center on Wisconsin Strategy.
She and the other candidates emphasized sourcing solutions from the community, identifying community leaders, like Madison, who are addressing the needs of city residents and ultimately, believing in young people in Madison.
Shukla, the executive director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee, said if elected, he would ensure there is youth representation on city committees.
“Part of how we change everything in this country and in this city, part of what we do is actually include the voices of youth in our decision making process in a formal way,” Shukla said.
Candidates raised youth employment as a way to empower young people in the community. Soglin, who created the city’s Wanda Fullmore internship program for youth in 2014, has said that he wants to ensure that every kid in Madison who wants a summer job has one.
“We’ve got kids now who are in those programs who are making money, they are learning how to save, they are doing better in school,” Soglin said. “We’ve got some successes.”
However, Soglin said there are about 80 to 120 “incredibly vulnerable kids” who are committing crimes in the community.
“They are disconnected. We’ve got to move them so that they start believing in themselves,” Soglin said. “That happens when an adult starts believing in them.”
Cheeks, current District 10 alder and vice president of business development at MIOsoft, described how he actively engaged youth in Allied Drive during the process of designing and creating a new park — the reason why he said it has the best basketball court in the city.
“These aren’t new problems. These aren’t new solutions,” Cheeks said about disengaged youth. “What we’re talking about is being consistent, the importance of investing consistently into young people.”
On entrepreneurship, all candidates agreed the city could do more to promote businesses owned by people of color and women. Pettaway put it bluntly: “In the 26 years, I’ve lived here, I’ve said I don’t see myself."
Pettaway said she would analyze the Alcohol License Review Committee and the extent of influence neighborhood associations have on small business owners who need an alcohol license to run their businesses.
“We have to make the playing field fair for all residents who want to be small business owners,” Pettaway said.
Soglin said the lack of minority-owned business in the city contributes to how welcome people of color may feel in the community.
“I’m firmly believing that one of the reasons that we have failed as a city in regards to people feeling comfortable in the community … is steeped in the fact that there are very few, virtually none, African American-owned businesses in Madison,” Soglin said.
As a solution, Cheeks said he would want to take advantage of the future redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center to support minority-owned businesses.
“As mayor, it’s going to be a priority of mine that there will be minority-owned businesses at the table,” Cheeks said.
Rhodes-Conway highlighted the city’s Market Ready program, created under the Soglin administration, which trains future vendors of the Madison Public Market. She raised the idea of creating a similar program but for other industries.
Additionally, Rhodes-Conway said the city needs to keep retail and commercial space affordable for small businesses and support arts and culture.
“How do we make sure our arts and culture here is more diverse, and we’re not holding that back and down out of fear and out of racism?” Rhodes-Conway said.
Shukla said access to capital, training and networks is critical to boosting entrepreneurship. Specifically, he discussed engaging youth to inspire and support their entrepreneurial spirit.
“We should be finding ways to encourage their creativity, help them start a business young and create a generation of people in this community who are a network of entrepreneurs for young people,” Shukla said.