At least four Wisconsin Republicans to vote to remove Liz Cheney from House leadership

Steil also supports removing Cheney from House leadership, but underscored the need for Republicans to re-focus on combatting Biden.

"The real issue is the damage President Biden’s policies are doing to our country and our workforce," Steil said in a statement. "We need to stop Biden and Pelosi’s inefficient, runaway spending in Washington which is failing to get workers back to work and is clobbering families with higher prices from food, to gas, to lumber."

McCarthy has signaled his desire to remove Cheney for several weeks. His Monday note, which mentioned neither her nor Trump by name, seemed designed to provide whatever cover wavering GOP lawmakers might need to toss Cheney from her position.

“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democratic agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” McCarthy wrote.

Cheney’s job as chair of the House Republican conference includes formulating party messaging. Stefanik, R-N.Y., an early Trump critic who has embraced him over the past two years, seems likely to replace her, though McCarthy might delay that second vote.