At least 4 Wisconsin Republicans to vote to remove Liz Cheney from House leadership

At least four of five Wisconsin House Republicans say they plan to vote to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership post when Republicans convene to oust her on Wednesday.

U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, and Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, said they planned to vote for her removal. Many of them cited concerns with Cheney’s ability to unify the Republican caucus and serve as the top messenger for the House GOP as Republicans work to take back leadership in both chambers.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”

Cheney, R-Wyo., seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job after repeatedly challenging former President Donald Trump’s false assertions pinning his November reelection defeat on widespread voting fraud. She also has criticized his role in inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 as electoral votes were being formally certified, and she was among just 10 Republicans to support Trump’s second impeachment.

Wednesday’s vote to remove Cheney comes after Republicans failed in the first attempt to do so in February, after her impeachment vote.