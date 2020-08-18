At halfway point, Milwaukee's online DNC deemed unconventional but successful by state officials

With the first two days of Milwaukee's first-of-its-kind Democratic National Convention in the books, state officials say streaming speeches, online forums and video caucuses have seamlessly replaced the more traditional in-person elements of previous conventions.
"My sense is there’s a real sense of accomplishment and maybe a touch of relief that the curtain was raised without a hitch. That is not always true in a convention," Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said Tuesday. "Yesterday definitively answered the question of whether you can have a great convention that is virtual in the time of this pandemic. The answer is yes."
Wikler said there was some concern heading into the four-day convention that an online setting might create logistical challenges not just for the evening speeches, but for the daily meetings and forums for party delegates.
"No one knew what the virtual convention would be like. I think the expectations had sort of fallen over time," Wikler said. "Then the program began and it soared over even the most optimistic expectations."
However, some delegates, including those who signed a pledge to vote down the party's platform for failing to include a Medicare for All promise, have said the online convention removes the ability to network and push for amendments to the overall platform.
For some, the DNC experience this year has been a little odd compared with more traditional conventions.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Tuesday he listened to much of the previous night's convention on his phone while he took a walk.
“I thought, ‘Well, this is convention 2020, I’m live-streaming through the neighborhood listening to this,’” Barrett said during an online delegate breakfast meeting.
Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have been quick to criticize the online convention, with the president's re-election campaign launching a "Where's Joe?" advertising push — in reference to former Vice President Joe Biden's decision not to attend the Milwaukee-based convention in person.
Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, tore into Biden on Tuesday for not visiting the state in person for the convention. They said it was a mistake similar to the one made by 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton, who did not visit the state during the general election.
“He’s hiding from Wisconsin,” Hitt said. “It’s really hard to show that you care less about Wisconsin than Joe Biden. He can’t even do a symbolic visit.”
Hitt praised the Republican Party’s and President Donald Trump’s in-person efforts in the state he regarded as safe. He said most people wore masks at Trump’s Monday rally in Oshkosh, and that volunteers are knocking on doors with masks on.
Roll Call
As with nearly every aspect of the 2020 convention, Tuesday's roll call — where state delegations announce one-by-one which candidate has their support — differed greatly from previous in-person events.
Rather than a convention floor packed with delegates from every state and U.S. territory, the roll call saw delegate representatives cast votes on video, some live, from locations across the country, starting with Alabama's Edmund Pettus Bridge and ending in Biden's home state of Delaware.
Wisconsin as the host state went second to last in the roll call, with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivering the votes live from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.
“We know that we build a better future for our nation by channeling Wisconsin’s legacy as the birthplace of the labor and the progressive movement, and uniting around a bold inclusive agenda that uplifts every community in the pursuit of a more just future," Barnes said.
Much like the 2020 DNC, Biden's campaign efforts so far this year have focused largely on online presentations, forums and speeches.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who narrowly won Wisconsin in 2004 following multiple campaign stops in the state, said on a call with reporters Tuesday that it remains to be seen how a largely online campaign will resonate with voters this fall.
"No one should underestimate the power of a virtual communication. … I think that it may even eliminate some of the chaff and allow people to focus on a message and get things out with a clarity that you might not otherwise get in the back and forth of the other kind of retail," Kerry said. "That’s an experiment. We don’t know the answer to that, but we’ll see what happens."
Kerry said he expects Biden will find a way to host some form of in-person event in Wisconsin before the November election, but said the former vice president's approach has resonated with Democratic voters.
“I think most people are admiring the fact that he’s been living by the rules, he’s listening to the scientists, he’s listening to the medical experts and the president of the United States is not," Kerry said.
