At halfway point, Milwaukee's online DNC deemed unconventional but successful by state officials

With the first two days of Milwaukee's first-of-its-kind Democratic National Convention in the books, state officials say streaming speeches, online forums and video caucuses have seamlessly replaced the more traditional in-person elements of previous conventions.

"My sense is there’s a real sense of accomplishment and maybe a touch of relief that the curtain was raised without a hitch. That is not always true in a convention," Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said Tuesday. "Yesterday definitively answered the question of whether you can have a great convention that is virtual in the time of this pandemic. The answer is yes."

Wikler said there was some concern heading into the four-day convention that an online setting might create logistical challenges not just for the evening speeches, but for the daily meetings and forums for party delegates.

"No one knew what the virtual convention would be like. I think the expectations had sort of fallen over time," Wikler said. "Then the program began and it soared over even the most optimistic expectations."