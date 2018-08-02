Speaking in the middle of one of the state's bluest neighborhoods, Republican strategist Keith Gilkes said Wednesday he's confident Gov. Scott Walker will defeat whichever candidate emerges from the Democratic primary on Aug. 14.
“I’m not fearful of any (Democratic candidate) in the first tier and I’m not concerned by any of them, but they’re going to run a competitive race,” Gilkes said. “We will prevail because we have a great record to run on and we feel there is no issue where we don’t have a list of accomplishments.”
Gilkes' remarks came during a Cap Times Talk panel discussion at the High Noon Saloon on Madison's east side. Gilkes shared the stage with Democratic strategist Tanya Bjork. Cap Times politics reporter Jessie Opoien moderated the talk.
Despite working against each other in several statewide campaigns over the years, the two have developed a friendship, something they admit is increasingly rare in their business.
Gilkes, a University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate, has worked in statewide and federal elections, including Gov. Scott Walker’s successful 2012 recall election. Bjork has similarly worked for state and national campaigns, including Mary Burke's bid for governor and the Obama campaigns.
Both Gilkes and Bjork said the reason for the rarity in bipartisan friendships has a lot to do with the high stakes of the modern era and the divisions between the two parties. A desire for rapid change in government coupled with social media, short news cycles and the huge costs of campaigns has also changed the way politics plays out in America, Gilkes said.
Gilkes and Bjork both said they believe state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, will defeat Kevin Nicholson in the U.S. Senate primary and move on to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin. So far neither candidate has received Walker’s official endorsement, though Vukmir has been endorsed by the state GOP.
On the Democratic side, Gilkes believes Tony Evers will win the crowded primary to face Walker in the governor's race. He said Evers sits in the top tier of candidates — along with former state Rep. Kelda Roys and firefighters union head Mahlon Mitchell — and has spent the money needed to build name recognition among Wisconsin voters.
Bjork declined to name favorites in the gubernatorial primary, but said almost any candidate currently running would have a clear path to victory in November. She said disenchantment with President Donald Trump and Walker’s long tenure will help Democrats in Wisconsin this cycle.
Gilkes and Bjork agreed that Trump's victory in Wisconsin is not indicative of the state turning consistently red in coming elections. Bjork pointed out that Republican candidate Mitt Romney won more votes in Wisconsin in 2012 than Trump did in 2016.
Instead, Bjork said the loss reminded Democratic officials that they cannot expect to get the same results each election year if they do not put in the work to get there. She blamed the 2012 loss on unusual factors unlikely to be repeated in the future and on Hillary Clinton's campaign not spending enough time and energy in Wisconsin securing votes and boosting turnouts.
“You can’t expect turnout to be at 2012 levels if you don’t do the work to make it so,” Bjork said. “That was the failure of Trump’s victory, it wasn’t the failure of us here in Wisconsin, it was Brooklyn not prioritizing Wisconsin enough.”
Opoien concluded the talk by asking about the greatest advantage and weakness each party must contend with this cycle.
Bjork said the national political environment is much better for Democrats, though money remains a problem. She also highlighted a large pool of high-quality candidates, especially in statewide races which will buoy the party. She said people have been much more willing to step up in their communities and run.
Gilkes acknowledged that Republicans have an uphill battle in the coming months, but said that is simply the ebb and flow of politics. He said he believes whether Republicans prevail hinges on their ability to connect with voters on a meaningful level.