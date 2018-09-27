Breaking
At a glance: No widespread changes in gun laws after recent shootings
The Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida prompted students and parents to rally for gun control legislation in a way not seen after previous mass shootings. The Florida Legislature and governor responded with a package of gun-control laws that was unusually aggressive for a state dominated by Republicans, raising hopes among advocates for tougher laws in other states.
Were those hopes realized? A state-by-state examination by The Associated Press found that no other Republican-led state came anywhere close to Florida in enacting gun-control measures this year. Some did enact laws banning bump stocks, the device used in last year’s Las Vegas shooting, or allowing police to temporarily seize guns from individuals showing signs of mental instability or violence. But no other state dominated by Republicans took as comprehensive an approach as Florida, which imposed a three-day waiting period to buy firearms and raised the purchasing age from 18 to 21, among other steps.
Since the the Las Vegas attack, gun control bills have passed in a number of states, but the year was not the national game-changer that gun-c…
In fact, many of those states responded by expanding gun rights: They made it easier for people to get a concealed carry permit; added to the list of places where people can legally carry a gun; and even sealed off firearms records from public review. The familiar political gridlock on the issue prevailed in many states, while several took no action at all related to firearms.
FINDINGS
- Legislatures in 39 states passed some kind of legislation related to firearms this year, either imposing restrictions or expanding gun rights. Seven legislatures took no action related to guns. Legislatures in four states -- Montana, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas -- did not convene this year.
- The most common types of gun-control bills to pass were red flag laws, bans on so-called bump stock bans that allow rapid firing and increasing penalties for those found to be illegally possessing a firearm.
- Eight states adopted red flag laws that allow authorities to remove guns from people found to pose a danger. Nine also adopted bans this year on bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas gunman in 2017.
- Several Republican-led states expanded the definition of who could carry guns with or without a permit, mostly related to school personnel and off-duty law enforcement officers.
- Republican states also passed bills to expand “Stand Your Ground” laws, allow people to carry guns on snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, and exempt from disclosure government records related to firearm sales or possession.
- Some states expanded the definition of a domestic violence crime that would trigger loss of a firearm.
- Vermont, a state with a Democratic legislature and Republican governor, had the most far-reaching gun-control bills after Florida. It required background checks on most private firearm sales, raised the buying age to 21 and banned high-capacity magazines.