Associated Press calls Wisconsin for Joe Biden; Trump campaign vows recount

“There are no dark corners or locked doors in elections,” Wolfe said in a press briefing Wednesday morning. “Anybody was free to watch those processes as they unfolded yesterday.”

Attention now turns to other key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, where votes are still being counted.

With narrow presidential margin in Wisconsin, focus shifts to recount process State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the difference in votes is within 1%.

With all but one of Wisconsin's 3,689 precincts reporting, Biden notched a 50% lead over Trump, who got 49%. The number of voters in this election, about 3.3 million, set an all-time record for the state, while the turnout as a percentage of the estimated voting-age population was about 72.5%, just shy of the all-time record of 73.2% turnout in 2004.

Either way, turnout is substantially higher than in 2016, when about 3 million, or 67% of voting age Wisconsinites cast a ballot.

The margin is hauntingly similar to Trump’s roughly 22,000 vote margin of victory in 2016, but in reverse.

Both candidates received higher percentages of support than Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton did in 2016. However, Biden’s improved performance in Dane and Milwaukee Counties is helping carry him over the threshold in Wisconsin.