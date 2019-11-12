Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly signed off on bills to set parameters around three-wheeled vehicles and update Wisconsin's hemp program in their final planned floor session of the year.
They also approved a resolution to recognize the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week across the state, a move that came after Gov. Tony Evers called the evergreen placed in the Capitol each winter a "holiday tree" rather than a "Christmas tree."
That language passed on an 86-9 vote without debate, a vote that was interrupted by someone shouting from the chamber's gallery, though he was swiftly escorted out. Nine Democrats, including Madison Reps. Chris Taylor, Melissa Sargent and Lisa Subeck, opposed it.
Separately, lawmakers advanced legislation on a 95-0 vote that would make tweaks to laws governing the state's hemp industry, after the Legislature last session authorized the growing and processing of industrial hemp.
The new update, which cleared the Senate last month, would align the state's program with the requirements under the 2018 federal farm bill, among other things. It now heads to Evers' desk.
Another bill that would define autocycles and establish a $45 annual registration fee for the three-wheeled vehicles is also on its way to the governor after it passed the Senate in October.
A number of other states have passed legislation classifying the vehicles, which tend to have two wheels in the back and one in the front; some are covered while others are not.
The bill, which would allow anyone holding a driver's license to operate them, passed on a 95-0 vote.