Assembly to vote on sexual-assault kit proposal, "Tougher on Crime" bills

With the Assembly likely to adjourn this month, Republicans are looking to push through a number of "Tougher on Crime" bills and controversial legislation related to sexual-assault kits.
The Assembly also is scheduled to take up votes Tuesday on campus free speech, money laundering and drunken-driving penalties. The Senate is likely to adjourn sometime next month, providing little time for all the bills to proceed.
Sexual-assault kits
The Assembly on Tuesday will vote on a bill to create the first statutory guidelines for how to process sexual-assault kits, which could help preserve physical evidence to aid in prosecution.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of sexual-assault victim advocates called on Assembly Republicans to take up the bill, which would create statutory requirements for who should collect and store sexual-assault kits, and when.
Republican lawmakers have introduced a new bill — which comes before the Assembly on Tuesday — that includes many of the measures included in previous legislation, along with controversial provisions related to private-school vouchers and immigration that Democrats reject, putting the entire effort into uncertainty.
Crime bills
Several bills before the Assembly come as part of a GOP-led "Tougher on Crime" initiative that would increase criminal penalties and likely expand both the adult and juvenile prison population.
Bills to be taken up Tuesday include; increased penalties for intimidating a victim of domestic abuse; revocation of parole, probation or extended supervision should the individual commit a crime while serving that sentence; expand the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration; and bar individuals serving time for certain violent crimes from parole or extended supervision.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has the power to veto the bills, has said he opposes any measures that would increase the state’s prison population. He has advocated for a different package of bills aimed at reducing the state's crowded prison population.
Free speech
The Assembly will vote Tuesday on a bill to codify free speech protections on University of Wisconsin campuses. The rules were adopted last year by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and would require disciplinary action against students who disrupt public speeches.
Under the rule, interfering twice results in suspension and a third instance results in expulsion.
Evers has said he likely would veto such a bill.
Money laundering
Another bill before the Assembly Tuesday would create a statute for money laundering in Wisconsin.
Under the bill, the punishment for money laundering – facilitating a transaction with illegally obtained funds or engaging in such a transaction in a concealing nature – would be a Class A misdemeanor if the amount of funds is $2,500 or less. Transactions over $100,000 would constitute a Class F felony.
Drunken driving
The Assembly on Tuesday will vote on a bill to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for fifth and sixth drunken driving convictions to 18 months. Currently, such a conviction results in a fine of at least $600 and a six month sentence.
Another bill would extend how much time prosecutors have to pursue drunken driving cases, with exceptions.
The prosecution time limit for a misdemeanor drunken driving charge would be extended from three years to six years. The time limit to prosecute a drunken driving ordinance violation would be extended from two years to three.