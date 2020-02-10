Assembly to vote on sexual-assault kit proposal, "Tougher on Crime" bills

Bills to be taken up Tuesday include; increased penalties for intimidating a victim of domestic abuse; revocation of parole, probation or extended supervision should the individual commit a crime while serving that sentence; expand the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration; and bar individuals serving time for certain violent crimes from parole or extended supervision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has the power to veto the bills, has said he opposes any measures that would increase the state’s prison population. He has advocated for a different package of bills aimed at reducing the state's crowded prison population.

Free speech

The Assembly will vote Tuesday on a bill to codify free speech protections on University of Wisconsin campuses. The rules were adopted last year by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and would require disciplinary action against students who disrupt public speeches.

Under the rule, interfering twice results in suspension and a third instance results in expulsion.

Evers has said he likely would veto such a bill.

Money laundering

Another bill before the Assembly Tuesday would create a statute for money laundering in Wisconsin.