The state Assembly is planning to vote on overriding three of Gov. Tony Evers' past budget vetoes when it convenes on Thursday.
The move comes after Republicans in the chamber last month changed the rules to allow for unlimited veto override votes.
Among the veto overrides members will take up are measures on crisis center bonding, physician and behavioral health funding and treatment trainee grants.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, told reporters Thursday afternoon the overriding the vetoes is "important to the state of Wisconsin."
Veto overrides need the approval of two-thirds of the members present to pass. If all members are there, the 63 Republicans would need the support of three Democrats to pass them.
Steineke said he's "hopeful" Democrats would join their GOP colleagues in supporting the measures.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, told reporters none of his members would back them, while an Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Specifically, the partial vetoes Republicans are targeting surround Evers' rejection of $15 million in borrowing for the creation of a northern Wisconsin regional crisis center; but the governor's veto sought to allow the money to instead be directed to support the expansion of the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center.
Evers also deleted an increase in funding for higher reimbursement rates for physicians and behavioral health services under the Medical Assistance program. He instead directed the Department of Health Services to fund the higher rates through existing base resources.
The final partial veto Republicans are looking to override surrounds the Legislature's attempt to direct $500,000 annually toward qualified treatment trainee program grants for certain individuals that work in psychology, family therapy, social work and other fields. Evers' veto changes instead directed DHS to award $500,000 annually to support treatment programs for supervision, training and resources, among other things.
Before the Assembly changed its rules last month, veto override votes could only occur once, as they weren't subject to be reconsidered.
The Senate would also have to vote to override the measures for them to be overturned. But the chamber isn't likely to convene again until January. In order for the overrides to clear the Senate, where Republicans have a 19-14 majority, Democrats would also have to support the language.
Thursday is also the date Gov. Tony Evers has reserved for a special session on gun control legislation. Neither chamber is required to take up bills, and Steineke said the Assembly would just gavel in and out of the special session.