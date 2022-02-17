Assembly to take up bills to restrict access to public benefits, unemployment payments

The state Assembly plans to take up a package of bills Thursday that Republicans say are geared toward addressing the state's ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits in order to force more people back into the labor pool.

The package of bills also need to clear the Senate, but appear likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for increased spending on training and recruitment, as well as efforts to reduce employment barriers some individuals face like child care access.

As the Legislature's session nears adjournment, Republicans have keyed in on the state's workforce challenges, which were present before the COVID-19 pandemic and have persisted despite the state boasting a record low 2.8% unemployment rate in December, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.

Opponents have criticized the package as one that puts up more barriers between jobless individuals and the public services they rely on while forcing people into jobs that aren't good for them.

One of the bills, AB 937, would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate. Claimants would only receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate were greater than 9%.

The duration an individual could collect unemployment benefits would adjust based on the state's jobless rate to as few as 14 weeks if the rate were at 3.5% or lower.

AB 936 would remove an individual's Medicaid eligibility if they knowingly fail to accept an offer for legal, paid employment or an increase in paid hours. AB 934 would require the state Department of Health Services to determine a person's Medicaid eligibility every six months.

AB 935 would require DHS to enforce a federal work requirement, including drug screenings, for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

AB 939 would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

Another bill, AB 888, would require Evers to direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to spend $10 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funds on talent attraction and retention for veterans. Evers has rejected previous attempts by legislative Republicans to dictate where federal funds are allocated.

AB 912 would limit the governor's use of emergency powers during events like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans and some business groups railed against Evers' use of emergency orders to close businesses and limit activity at others to mitigate spread of the virus early in the pandemic. The bill would prohibit the state from classifying businesses as essential or nonessential and mandate that any emergency rule must be applied evenly to all businesses.

