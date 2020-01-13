Assembly to attempt veto override that would reduce training hours for nursing assistants

Bill author Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Town of Washington, said in a statement he's hopeful the Assembly secures the 66 votes — two-thirds of the Assembly — needed to override Evers' veto.

"This vote is needed because the governor chose to ignore the voices of seniors, persons with disabilities, caregivers, long-term care providers, healthcare providers, and members of his own party and vetoed this bipartisan piece of legislation," Petryk said in the statement.

Evers' vetoed the bill in November and said at the time he objected to reduced training for those who care for the state's most vulnerable residents. Evers said in a November statement there are better ways to address the state's shortage of nurse aides and he had directed the Governor's Task Force on Caregiving to develop strategies to attract and retain such positions.

In November, Assembly Republicans failed in their effort to overturn three of Evers' budget vetoes. It was the first time the Legislature had attempted a veto override in nine years.

Collective bargaining agreements

The Assembly also on Wednesday is scheduled to take up six bills that would move forward two years of collective bargaining agreements for the several hundred unionized trades employees across the University of Wisconsin System campuses.