Assembly to attempt to override Evers' veto of reduced training hours for nursing assistants

The Assembly this week is slated to attempt to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of legislation that would reduce the number of required training hours needed to become a certified nursing assistant in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the Republicans, who control 63 of 99 seats in the Assembly, will need to secure three votes from Democratic lawmakers if they hope to override Evers' November veto of legislation proponents say will help address the state's shortage of certified nursing assistants.

“Ensuring that our most vulnerable receive the care they need is not a partisan issue — it’s only commonsense,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement. “On Wednesday, we’ll again provide an opportunity for our members to demonstrate that they’re above partisan politics and cast a vote to reaffirm what is truly right — providing care for those in need.”

Currently, state law requires nursing aides to complete 120 hours of training programs, while Federal rule requires a minimum of 75 hours. Under the bill, state health officials would be prohibited from requiring aides to obtain more than 75 hours of training.

