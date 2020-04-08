Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wore protective gear while telling voters it was 'incredibly safe' to vote in person

Vos and Republican State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald opposed all efforts to stop in-person voting from taking place Tuesday because of the pandemic. Every other state with an election scheduled for April postponed their contests or shifted it to voting-by-mail only because of fears that holding an election in the middle of a pandemic could put the health of poll workers and voters at risk.

The state Supreme Court on Monday evening blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' executive order, signed Monday, to delay the primary until June. The state Supreme Court's ruling was the culmination of days of efforts by Evers to delay the primary or shift it to voting-by-mail only.

Vos told the Journal Times on Tuesday that it "made no sense to cancel the election and just push it off to a future date." He praised election officials and said, "I am super proud of the job that they did, and I am glad that we are able to have the election."

So many poll workers quit ahead of Tuesday's election that Milwaukee consolidated its 180 polling places down to just five locations, and nearly 300 of the state's National Guard troops replaced volunteers who quit. Voters wearing face masks stretched around multiple blocks in those locations early on Tuesday.

Thousands of people requested absentee ballots ahead of last week's deadline, but they won't receive those ballots in time to mail them back, according to data reported by local clerks to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Those people will be forced to choose between voting in person or skipping the election.

