Weather Alert

...SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS LINGERING INTO TONIGHT... .RAIN WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSITION TO SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING. THE HIGHEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE TOWARD THE NORTHWEST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW TODAY WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW BY LATE AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES, THE HIGHER AMOUNTS TOWARD THE NORTHWEST. * WHERE...SHEBOYGAN, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE, AS WELL AS THOSE TRAVELING FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&