Assembly signs off on slate of bills aiming to speed up adoption process in Wisconsin

The same legislation would also create new grounds for the involuntary termination of parental rights, including if a parent is incarcerated and is likely to continue to be incarcerated during most of the child's adolescent life, among other things.

That language passed on a 61-37 largely party-line vote, though GOP Reps. John Nygren and Shae Sortwell opposed it while Democratic Rep. Steve Doyle supported it.

Other legislation would allow a child's permanency plan to be shared with foster parents and kids that are 12 or older; and make it possible to initiate proceedings to terminate parental rights within a Children in Need of Protection or Service (CHIPS) case.

Under the CHIPS process, children found to be in need of protection or services by a court may be removed from their homes and parents would need to meet certain conditions set by the court to be reunified with their child.

Another bill would expand eligibility for adoption assistance from the Department of Children and Families.

Currently, DCF can give payments to adoptive parents who take in a child who's at least 10 and has two other siblings that are being placed together. The bill would lower the age to 7 and extend assistance for two or more siblings that must be placed in the same home.

