Assembly signs off on latest round of HOPE bills from Rep. John Nygren

Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck, of Madison, slammed the language as being “about nothing but pure politics” and noted resolutions typically honor “people who do great things in our state.”

“Yet here we are instead with a resolution on the floor that serves to do nothing but demonize and judge the decisions that individuals make when facing an unplanned or untenable or dangerous pregnancy,” she said.

But Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, defended the resolution as language that seeks to “celebrate” life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“If we can’t agree on something as simple as protecting one another’s lives, then what are we even doing here?” she said.

The Senate attempted to take up a similar resolution using a procedural move, but the effort failed.

Separately, the chamber advanced a bill that would eliminate a post-divorce waiting period forcing individuals to wait six months before getting remarried.

The effort cleared the Assembly last session but died in the Senate.

