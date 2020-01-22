Assembly signs off on latest round of HOPE bills from Rep. John Nygren

The state Assembly has passed a new set of legislation seeking to combat the state's opioid epidemic on Tuesday, building on more than five years of work and 30 bills led by Rep. John Nygren.
The latest round of HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention and Education) agenda bills that cleared the chamber on mostly voice votes includes six pieces of legislation aiming to bolster peer recovery coach services and renew past initiatives that are about to sunset.
But lawmakers also acted on a series of other bills this week, including one that would curb the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS and another that would eliminate a post-divorce waiting period forcing individuals to wait six months before getting remarried.
The HOPE legislation would continue parts of the so-called “Good Samaritan” law that provides limited immunity to people who call 911 or bring someone to an emergency room in the event of an overdose, as well as keep in place the requirement that a prescriber check an electronic drug monitoring program that allows physicians and others to track information about controlled substance prescriptions before giving one to a patient.
The remaining initiatives would train county jailers in administering Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose; cover peer recovery coach services — or individuals who aid those in treatment or recovery from mental illness or a substance use disorder — under the Medical Assistance program; provide Medicaid coverage for acupuncture; and establish Wisconsin as a “recovery friendly workplace.”
The package's final piece, which seeks to establish guidelines to provide treatment to babies who experience withdrawal symptoms because they were exposed to opioids in the womb, is no longer being pursued, a Nygren spokesman said.
Legislators also approved a push to limit the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, a group of chemicals linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues. Specifically, the language would put caps on where firefighters could test those foams and only allow for its use in emergency fire response situations, in some cases.
The same bill was approved by the Senate earlier in the day and now heads to Evers.
Before wrapping up for the day, the Assembly signed off 63-35 along party lines a resolution proclaiming Jan. 22, the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, as "Protect Life Day.”
Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck, of Madison, slammed the language as being “about nothing but pure politics” and noted resolutions typically honor “people who do great things in our state.”
“Yet here we are instead with a resolution on the floor that serves to do nothing but demonize and judge the decisions that individuals make when facing an unplanned or untenable or dangerous pregnancy,” she said.
But Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, defended the resolution as language that seeks to “celebrate” life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“If we can’t agree on something as simple as protecting one another’s lives, then what are we even doing here?” she said.
The Senate attempted to take up a similar resolution using a procedural move, but the effort failed.
Separately, the chamber advanced a bill that would eliminate a post-divorce waiting period forcing individuals to wait six months before getting remarried.
