Assembly signs off on bills to aid Wisconsin famers, sending them to the Senate

A slate of bills seeking to bolster agriculture in the state received widespread support in the Wisconsin Assembly Thursday, clearing the way for them to be taken up in the state Senate next month.
The package that came about after Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to aid the state's farmers and rural communities got bipartisan backing from the chamber during its planned final floor period of the year.
The multi-part plan is one that Republican lawmakers say is "bigger and bolder" than Evers' own $8.6 million proposal. It includes four newly introduced bills and two amended versions of the governor's legislation, though the chamber Thursday also passed a series of others related to agriculture that were previously introduced this session.
Lawmakers from both parties applauded the effort on the Assembly floor, though Democrats lamented that Republicans weren't voting on six other agriculture bills Evers put forward last month ranging from farmer mental health to an effort to create a new "farm to fork" program.
"It’s really important that we don’t think we’re done helping our farmers," said Democratic Rep. Dave Considine, a former dairy goat farmer from Baraboo, adding: "We should be doing a whole lot more."
In Wisconsin, a state that leads the nation in family farm bankruptcies, some 700 dairy farms shuttered last year while others continue struggling as milk prices decline.
Among the new legislation by Republicans is a $9.5 million measure to allow sole proprietors, including small family farms, to deduct their health insurance costs from their income taxes; and another bill that would create an income tax credit tailored to small and medium-sized farms that would sunset after three years.
The latter would implement a $7,500 per-entity cap, equal to around two-thirds of the taxes levied on buildings and other improvements that are used for farming, and only apply to those earning at least $35,000 annually from farming.
GOP Rep. Travis Tranel, a Cuba City dairy farmer, said that bill is "the biggest thing we can pass tonight" to signal to farmers the state understands the struggles they're going through with the most immediate impact.
"The problems facing ag right now are very, very complex and there’s not a ton we can do on the state level," he said.
Meanwhile, lawmakers also signed off on an expanded plan from Evers to put $5 million toward growing the state's dairy and other exports (Evers sought $1 million) and create an export agriculture program at the state’s jobs agency as well as one new position to coordinate between it and the ag department.
The other amended Evers bill would require the ag agency to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants, which carries a $600,000 annual price tag.
It's unclear how many of the bills will get support in the state Senate when it convenes for the last time next month. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters Wednesday his caucus is "picking and choosing what we think we can get support for."
"We’re trying to do what we think is best for the ag community," the Juneau Republican added.
Other legislation that cleared the chamber include three so-called "truth in labeling" bills that would prohibit labeling foods as dairy, milk or meat if they don't include those products or ingredients.
Under the effort, terms such as "almond milk" and "veggie burgers" would be barred. At the federal level, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, has backed similar legislation.
The milk and dairy bills wouldn't become law unless 10 other Midwestern states approved similar language before 2031.
"These bills will remind people where a product comes from," Republican Rep. Loren Oldenburg, a Viroqua dairy farmer, said on the floor.
