Assembly set to pass pair of bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports

The state Assembly on Wednesday is poised to debate and later pass a set of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels.

Republicans have pressed forward with the legislation this spring even though it has received strong condemnation from the LGBT community and Democrats, as well as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has called the bills "unnecessary."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is almost certain to veto the bills, although they would still need to be passed by the state Senate to reach his desk.

The legislation is part of a nationwide effort in more than 30 states across the country this year to curb the rights of trans people, particularly trans youth.

Republicans and other supporters of the bills, however, say would help maintain women’s equality in sports carved out by 1972’s Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.