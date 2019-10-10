Wisconsin lawmakers have signed off on a bill that would let children operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk after it gained the approval of the state Senate earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the state, municipalities and others would be required to pay health insurance premiums to the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty under a separate bill that cleared the state Assembly Thursday and is also now on its way to the governor.
The two pieces of legislation are just a couple of the bills lawmakers considered during their first fall floor period of the session, a meeting that occurred two days after the state Senate convened earlier this week.
Senators on Tuesday passed both the lemonade stands and police insurance legislation, though a number of other pieces of legislation they took up didn’t make it on the Assembly’s calendar, including one that passed the chamber last session seeking to make sex with an animal a felony.
Still, state representatives Thursday did weigh in on a nonbinding resolution backing the Air Force's plan to base a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Madison's Truax Field.
The language, approved via voice vote in the Senate on Tuesday, passed in the Assembly on an 87-9 roll call vote.
The nine opponents were all Democrats, though just two are from Dane County: Madison Reps. Chris Taylor, who has been vocal in her stance, and Melissa Sargent.
The issue, which has sparked debate in the city of Madison and Dane County, prompted impassioned floor speeches from a few area lawmakers.
Taylor said she represents areas that would be negatively impacted by the addition of the F-35 jets.
“The issue before us is whether a dense residential neighborhood is the appropriate venue for these jets that are exceedingly loud," she said.
Meanwhile, Rep. John Jagler, whose district includes parts of Dane County, touted the effort.
“The F-35 program is going to be a big economic impact, bringing some jobs to Dane County, it’ll bring some improvements to the Dane County Regional Airport, which are needed …” the Watertown Republican said.
Lawmakers approved two other resolutions — one to honor former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, who abruptly resigned his post at the end of last month, and another to commend former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary and CEO Mark Hogan on his retirement.
The Koval resolution, as of Wednesday morning, didn’t have any lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors — including Madison reps. The language was brought by GOP Rep. Jon Plumer of Lodi, whose district doesn’t include the city, although it does cover parts of Dane County.
As of Thursday afternoon, the online log of the resolution still showed no lawmakers other than Plumer as co-sponsors. It passed the chamber on a voice vote.