Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500M of stimulus on broadband; $1B on property tax relief

Assembly Republicans said they could support some of the governor’s planned uses for the money, but want some changes. It’s not clear whether Senate Republicans support the Assembly GOP’s proposal.

First, Assembly Republicans want the governor to allocate $1 billion in direct payments to Wisconsin property owners to provide the equivalent of a 10% property tax reimbursement.

“The people most impacted by the pandemic, the hardworking Wisconsin taxpayers, should see additional state aid coming out of the pandemic funds,” Born said. “This is their money, and we believe that they can spend it better than Governor Evers can.”

Republicans are also upping the ante on spending for broadband expansion. GOP lawmakers said they want to see $500 million of the latest federal stimulus spent on broadband expansion, more than the up to $200 million Evers proposed on Monday. Republicans say the proposal would expand broadband to 95% of the state. About 25% of rural residents, or about 430,000 Wisconsinites, lack high-speed broadband.

Evers, however, has also proposed spending $200 million in the state budget on broadband expansion, and it isn’t yet clear whether the money in the federal stimulus bill would replace the funding Evers has requested for the state budget or would complement it.