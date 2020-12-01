 Skip to main content
Assembly Republicans unveil COVID-19 legislation as Gov. Tony Evers urges quick action to prevent lapse in efforts
Assembly Republicans unveil COVID-19 legislation as Gov. Tony Evers urges quick action to prevent lapse in efforts

  DAVID PROEBER

Assembly Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a package of COVID-19 legislation that would create an emergency fund to respond to the ongoing pandemic, double local public health staff and establish legislative oversight over the state's vaccine distribution plan, among other measures.

The proposed initiatives, announced by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, come as the state sets another record for coronavirus-related deaths and more than six months after the GOP-led Legislature last passed pandemic legislation back in April. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has made repeated requests for action from the Legislature, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act in the coming weeks to avoid a gap in the ongoing pandemic response.

“Wisconsin needs a comprehensive response and Assembly Republicans are ready to act before the end of the year,” Vos said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our legislative colleagues and the Governor on bipartisan solutions that the state deserves in this crisis.”

Wisconsin set another single-day record of 107 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,420 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health Services. DHS also reported 4,078 new cases, bringing the total to more than 391,000. The previous record of 104 deaths was set last Tuesday and health officials have cautioned that delays in reporting earlier deaths could skew daily numbers.

While Wisconsin’s seven-day average for positive tests has dropped from 36.7% on Nov. 12 to 30.1% Tuesday, state officials have warned that the state could see a post-holiday surge in cases following the Thanksgiving weekend. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm urged anyone who visited or hosted a gathering over the holiday weekend to self quarantine and monitor their symptoms to prevent potential spread of the respiratory disease.

Also in question is whether the federal government will pass a COVID-19 relief package before current funds expire at the close of the year. Despite a projected surplus in state dollars, Evers said it's premature to assume those funds could be allocated toward the coronavirus, while incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, proposed using some of the state's surplus medical assistance funds to fill in any response measure needs.

"We cannot afford to have any lapse in testing, contact tracing or any of the other things we do around public health," Evers said during a media call with reporters. "Taking a vacation from doing what we know we need to do — and at the same time kind of ramping up the vaccination efforts — that would be probably the dumbest thing we could think of doing. We need a consistent public health presence throughout the rest of this calendar year and into the next one."

GOP package

Vos said the Assembly Republicans' legislative package builds off Evers' proposal last month, which was unveiled on the same day that Vos said GOP lawmakers had not yet crafted formal legislation.

Tuesday's package would; create a $100 million fund to respond to the public health emergency; offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use; continue to prohibit co-payments for COVID-19 tests; provide guidelines for state employees to return to work; and establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments.

Other proposed measures would; require teacher instruction from schools by the end of January, providing exceptions; require a two-thirds vote by school boards to approve online instruction; provide relief payments for parents of students who have had at least 50% online instructions since September: and require the state to eliminate the persistent backlog of unemployment insurance claims.

The legislative package would need to pass both the Assembly and Senate before ultimately going to Evers' desk for final approval.

While Vos indicated a willingness to convene yet this year, LeMahieu proposed a different plan by asking DHS to submit a request to the Joint Committee on Finance for a transfer of surplus medical assistance funds to address the ongoing pandemic. He added that there are "serious concerns" among Republican senators relating to the best use of state dollars and transferring funds "presents the opportunity to act immediately and work together with the Governor on a unified, effective response to our shared hardship."

"Gov. Evers has repeatedly asked Republicans for their plan to respond to COVID-19 and remains ready and willing to work together on a proposal that will pass both houses with bipartisan support," Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in an email. "It’s unfortunate that Republicans can’t even agree among themselves on a plan for our state’s response to this pandemic."  

In addition, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, on Tuesday urged legislative leaders to convene to pass a statewide mask order, temporary occupancy orders and other legislation to assist residents and businesses struggling through the pandemic.

In November, Evers extended the state's emergency declaration and accompanying mask mandate through mid-January. However, the governor's previous order is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, following a lawsuit that contends Evers' actions in recent months to mitigate the spread of the virus are an unconstitutional overreach of power.

If struck down by the court, the issue would be put in the hands of local governments or the Legislature, which has the power to pass laws to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Federal support

Pocan also called on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get off vacation and pass new COVID relief immediately," noting two relief packages that have passed the House have not gained traction in the Senate.

Any remaining federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds are set to expire at the end of December. As of Nov. 6, the state had spent $621 million and obligated another $484 million of the roughly $2 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act funds allocated to the state earlier this year. An additional $872 million is committed to be spent by the end of December.

At the time, the state had about $22 million remaining to apply to emerging needs.

"We absolutely need the help of the federal government," Evers said. "It is imperative that they step up to the plate."

Should additional federal funding get approved, Evers said continued priority will be placed on testing and contact tracing, public health initiatives and investments into rural communities, residents and small businesses.

3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of 6 lives lost.

