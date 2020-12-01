Assembly Republicans unveil COVID-19 legislation as Gov. Tony Evers urges quick action to prevent lapse in efforts

While Wisconsin’s seven-day average for positive tests has dropped from 36.7% on Nov. 12 to 30.1% Tuesday, state officials have warned that the state could see a post-holiday surge in cases following the Thanksgiving weekend. DHS Secretary Andrea Palm urged anyone who visited or hosted a gathering over the holiday weekend to self quarantine and monitor their symptoms to prevent potential spread of the respiratory disease.

Also in question is whether the federal government will pass a COVID-19 relief package before current funds expire at the close of the year. Despite a projected surplus in state dollars, Evers said it's premature to assume those funds could be allocated toward the coronavirus, while incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, proposed using some of the state's surplus medical assistance funds to fill in any response measure needs.

"We cannot afford to have any lapse in testing, contact tracing or any of the other things we do around public health," Evers said during a media call with reporters. "Taking a vacation from doing what we know we need to do — and at the same time kind of ramping up the vaccination efforts — that would be probably the dumbest thing we could think of doing. We need a consistent public health presence throughout the rest of this calendar year and into the next one."

GOP package