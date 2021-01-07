Assembly Republicans to take up likely doomed COVID-19 relief package

Assembly Republicans on Thursday will take up a divisive COVID-19 package that already appears unlikely to pass the Senate and faces a potential veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers if it reaches his desk.
While the legislative package appears poised to pass the Assembly, where Republicans hold a 60-38 majority, the bill could stall in the GOP-led Senate, where Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, has indicated Republicans in the chamber are not all on board with the proposal.
A package as vast as the Republicans' 44-item proposal typically includes hours of floor discussion, but Thursday's debate is slotted for only one hour.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, described the bill as "a political exercise that is kind of being made for chest pounding and talk radio."
"Today again is more of a political exercise for a bill that is not going to become law, that includes ideological measures that have very little to do with comprehensive public health policy," Hintz said.
Speaking on News/Talk 1130 WISN Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, described the vote on the GOP-authored package as "one of the most important ones we’ll do in the first part of the year."
Vos said he couldn't speak for Senate Republicans but added, "every single thing that’s in this bill we have been negotiating with Sen. LeMahieu."
"I certainly know that they are in the same place that we are on every one of these provisions or at least the vast, vast majority, so my hope is we’ll be able to take it up on Thursday and they’ll do so right after we do," he said.
But LeMahieu told the Wheeler Report on Wednesday that Republicans in the Senate have not reached a consensus on the package.
"There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill,” LeMahieu said.
The Assembly Republicans' package was unveiled on Monday, almost two weeks after Evers proposed his own COVID-19 bill, and includes several items on the governor's list, like providing the GOP-led budget committee the ability to spend up to $100 million on COVID-19-related expenses, extending the waiver of the state’s one-week waiting period for unemployment claims and a pledge to address the state’s unemployment claim backlog.
Republicans did remove a measure originally floated last year that would give the Legislature authority over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The item was dropped because Evers was unlikely to support it.
However, Republicans also have added several items Evers has described as "poison pills," such as preventing local health officers from issuing coronavirus restrictions for more than two weeks without additional approval and requiring two-thirds approval by school boards to offer online-only instruction.
Another measure would grant the GOP-led Legislature authority over how future federal aid dollars are spent through June 30 — which Evers and Democratic lawmakers have opposed.
Evers, who had been calling on Republicans to take up a vote on different legislation he has dubbed a "compromise bill," said on Tuesday he was disappointed in the GOP package. He added "the likelihood of a veto is probably pretty strong” if certain items remain in the package.