Assembly Republicans to take up likely doomed COVID-19 relief package

"I certainly know that they are in the same place that we are on every one of these provisions or at least the vast, vast majority, so my hope is we’ll be able to take it up on Thursday and they’ll do so right after we do," he said.

But LeMahieu told the Wheeler Report on Wednesday that Republicans in the Senate have not reached a consensus on the package.

"There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill,” LeMahieu said.

The Assembly Republicans' package was unveiled on Monday, almost two weeks after Evers proposed his own COVID-19 bill, and includes several items on the governor's list, like providing the GOP-led budget committee the ability to spend up to $100 million on COVID-19-related expenses, extending the waiver of the state’s one-week waiting period for unemployment claims and a pledge to address the state’s unemployment claim backlog.

Republicans did remove a measure originally floated last year that would give the Legislature authority over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The item was dropped because Evers was unlikely to support it.