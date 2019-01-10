Assembly Republicans in a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday said they would work with him on a host of issues, including income tax reductions and funding two-thirds of K-12 public education, as the Democrat prepares to assemble his first budget.
The letter, described as "a show of bipartisanship," comes as Evers settles into the office and several liberal groups vow to challenge in a lawsuit the GOP's lame-duck legislation that undermined some of the governor's and attorney general's powers.
Evers on the campaign trail had vowed to reduce income taxes for the middle class by 10 percent and as state superintendent, asked for a $1.4 billion boost in funding for K-12 public schools.
Assembly Republicans wrote they would be willing to compromise on several issues they said Evers mentioned on the campaign trail, such as enhancing internet access, evaluating ways to save money on state-owned buildings, reducing debt payments in the transportation budget, ensuring clean drinking water and preventing homelessness.
The lawmakers also vowed the first bill they would pass this session would guarantee health coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, after the state Senate during December's lame-duck session failed to pass similar legislation.
The Republicans provided no mention of working with the new governor on his vow to take federal dollars to expand Medicaid, nor a proposal by Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to pass a so-called "red-flag" law that would allow judges to take away firearms from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WisPolitics.com Monday he was open to the idea, but was concerned the law's scope could be too broad.