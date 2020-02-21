Assembly Republicans push through last minute PFAS bill

The bill does not allocate any funds, but does allow for a 2021-23 budget request from the Department of Administration and DNR for increased funding to address PFAS contaminations. In addition, the DNR can recoup the costs of testing, investigation and temporary potable water supplies from a responsible party when that party used a fire fighting foam containing PFAS.

PFAS — sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not disintegrate and can accumulate in the environment and the human body. Some of the compounds have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used in numerous products, including food packaging, non-stick cookware and water-resistant fabrics. Their unique water- and fat-repellent properties have made them a key ingredient in foam used to fight oil-based fires.

Democratic members tried in vain to replace the proposal with two bills - introduced earlier this session by Hansen and Nygren – that would have spent about $7.7 million on efforts to slow PFAS contaminations, research ways of destroying the contaminants and offer free blood tests to anyone living in PFAS-contaminated sites around Marinette, Preshtigo and Porterfield.

The bills, which faced considerable pushback from industry groups, did not make it to the Assembly floor.