Assembly Republicans are offering their own version of Gov. Tony Evers' call to invest $10 million to build electric-vehicle charging stations along Wisconsin freeways.
The plan is part of a package of forthcoming bills that Assembly Republicans unveiled on Earth Day.
Another calls for at least $7 million a year for renewable energy rebates that would help defray upfront costs for homeowners to boost their renewable energy use.
The Assembly GOP plan for electric-vehicle charging-stations would give public-private grants to businesses to install them throughout the state, likely starting along U.S. Interstate 94 and in the Milwaukee and Madison areas, Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said Monday.
"We'd like to offer this program everywhere throughout the interstate system so there's more certainty and opportunity for people to commute and travel with their electric vehicle," Neylon said.
The plan would be funded through the state's share of a national settlement reached by car-maker Volkswagen.
Evers also wants to spend about $10 million of of those funds to build electric-vehicle charging stations.
Evers also proposed to spend $10 million in settlement dollars to provide grants to local governments to upgrade transit equipment such as buses.
Neylon said Monday he believes there's enough settlement money to fund both proposals.
Including public and private infrastructure, Wisconsin currently has 317 electric-vehicle charging stations and 589 charging outlets, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.