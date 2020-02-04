Assembly Republicans pledge to go 'bigger and bolder' in their plan to help Wisconsin farmers

Assembly Republicans are pledging to go "bigger and bolder" than Gov. Tony Evers to bolster a struggling agriculture industry in Wisconsin, a push that would come on the heels of the Democratic executive's own framework to aid farmers.
But the details of the GOP proposal, which would include a mix of already introduced bills, yet-to-be unveiled legislation and components of Evers' $8.6 million agricultural package, won't likely be fully released until later this week. Still, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Tuesday said the price tag would be "significantly bigger than what the governor proposed."
Chief among the new proposals legislators are considering is a property tax credit for farmers as well as an effort to allow small family farms to deduct the cost of their health insurance against their income taxes. But lawmakers cautioned they need to run the ideas by the full caucus to hammer out details.
“While (Evers' plan) is something that is definitely helpful to farmers, it is probably too small an effort to make a substantial difference and we’d prefer to be a little bolder in our actions," said Vos, R-Rochester, in a Capitol announcement.
Evers told reporters he's open to looking at the GOP framework, saying "let’s get them on the table and figure them out." And he signaled he was willing to spend more on the issue.
"It seems to me that we’ve always worried about whether they're going to complain about how much money we’re spending," he said. "So if they want to put more money in mental health issues or if they want to put more money in some of the other programs, have at it, I’m with them."
The news conference comes nearly two weeks after Evers called on lawmakers to convene in special session to take up his $8.6 million package of agriculture bills, which Evers first announced in his State of the State speech last month.
Both of the plans would seek to bring help to a state industry that has suffered amid dairy farm closures and declining milk prices.
Still, they come as the current legislative session draws to a close, with a few more floor dates expected in both the Assembly and Senate before lawmakers largely wrap up their work for the year — leaving questions about what could feasibly pass both chambers over the next few weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who in the past said there's "no doubt" lawmakers would work with the governor to protect and advance agriculture, said in a statement that Senate Republicans are still "all ears when it comes to plans that help farmers."
"We’re taking an all-the-above approach as a caucus and are continuing to review all the bills in front of us as we look to address the special session call,” the Juneau Republican said.
Leaders in both chambers gaveled in as they were required to on Jan. 28, when Evers called the session, and the full chamber can return in special session later on.
Meanwhile, the bills Evers is advocating include a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.
Others would add five positions to DATCP to help farmers access mental health support and provide one-on-one counseling to farmers and add 20 county-based agriculture experts to UW-Madison's Division of Extension, who would provide research and technical help to farmers around the state on business and farming practices.
And the remaining legislation would give support to farmers looking at diversifying their operations by adding new, dedicated positions in DATCP; require the agency to give preference to certain school districts when awarding grants under the farm to school program; direct DATCP to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants; and form a new grant program to support the addition of a new ag product and more.
