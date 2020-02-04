Assembly Republicans pledge to go 'bigger and bolder' in their plan to help Wisconsin farmers

"We’re taking an all-the-above approach as a caucus and are continuing to review all the bills in front of us as we look to address the special session call,” the Juneau Republican said.

Leaders in both chambers gaveled in as they were required to on Jan. 28, when Evers called the session, and the full chamber can return in special session later on.

Meanwhile, the bills Evers is advocating include a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.

Others would add five positions to DATCP to help farmers access mental health support and provide one-on-one counseling to farmers and add 20 county-based agriculture experts to UW-Madison's Division of Extension, who would provide research and technical help to farmers around the state on business and farming practices.

And the remaining legislation would give support to farmers looking at diversifying their operations by adding new, dedicated positions in DATCP; require the agency to give preference to certain school districts when awarding grants under the farm to school program; direct DATCP to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants; and form a new grant program to support the addition of a new ag product and more.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.