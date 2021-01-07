Assembly Republicans pass likely doomed COVID-19 relief package

Speaking on News/Talk 1130 WISN Wednesday, Vos said he couldn't speak for Senate Republicans but added, "every single thing that’s in this bill we have been negotiating with Sen. LeMahieu."

"I certainly know that they are in the same place that we are on every one of these provisions or at least the vast, vast majority, so my hope is we’ll be able to take it up on Thursday and they’ll do so right after we do," he said.

But LeMahieu told the Wheeler Report on Wednesday that Republicans in the Senate have not reached a consensus on the package.

"There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill,” LeMahieu said.

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, said he wouldn't support a COVID-19 relief bill that doesn't reopen state government, give funding priority to schools that provide in-person classes, require school districts that have been operating online since September to compensate parents and "prohibit the excessive powers of both state and local public health bureaucrats to control every aspect of our daily lives."