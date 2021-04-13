Assembly Republicans pass bills seeking control over federal stimulus funds, Tony Evers likely to veto

Vos also criticized Evers for a lack of details on how he plans to spend the billions in federal funds, while Democratic lawmakers say it's too early to make firm plans for all the funding, as federal guidelines still are being determined.

Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, described as "irresponsible" a GOP-authored bill that would spend $1 billion in federal funds to return the equivalent of 10% of property taxes to all property owners.

"We are still waiting for federal guidelines on this and right in the federal act it says that these funds cannot be used for tax relief," Sinicki said. "So what are we going to do, give out all this money in tax relief and then claw it back?”

Evers announced earlier this month he would direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.