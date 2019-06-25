Assembly Republicans proposed changes to the state budget that would increase funding for district attorneys and allow Tesla to directly sell to consumers as the chamber meets this afternoon to pass the $81 billion plan.
The amendment could appease a handful of skeptical conservatives in the Senate, which will take up the plan on Wednesday before sending it on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has broad authority to make changes.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the broad goal of the amendment was to further lower the property tax burden and make it more difficult for Evers to use his partial-veto authority to make potentially sweeping changes to the Republican-authored state spending plan they say offers a middle ground with Evers.
"The vast majority of what’s inside the amendment is our effort to line-item-veto-proof it as much as possible," Vos told reporters.
The revisions Assembly Republicans plan to make to the budget include lowering the property tax burden on a roughly $174,000 median-valued home by expanding the lottery and gaming tax credit. Under the original GOP plan, tax bills on a roughly $174,000, median-value home would be $2,927 in the first year, a 2% increase, and $2,975 in the second year, a 1.6% increase, under both Evers’ and the Republican budgets.
Under the amended plan, the average tax bill would fall by $1 in the first year to $2,926 and by $4 in the second year to $2,971.
Another change would clarify that a committee tasked with studying a mileage-based driver fee would need approval from the full Legislature and governor to implement any plan it recommends. The change would also clarify that the transportation committee would be tasked with studying tolling in addition to a mileage-based driver fee, which could refer to systems that charge drivers directly for the miles they travel on roads.
Senate Republicans previously expressed skepticism of a provision in the budget plan giving the Joint Committee on Finance the authority to implement a driver-based fee on its own.
Another significant revision Assembly Republicans put forward would allow electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell its cars directly to consumers, exempting it from a state law that currently prohibits it from doing so. Tesla has long called for the change, arguing Tesla needs to sell directly to consumers through its own dealerships because franchise dealers aren't prepared to teach consumers how to properly use electric cars.
They also proposed directing $5 million more in transportation funding to towns and making $3.6 million in addition funding available for district attorney offices to hire an additional 35 prosecutors and $3.5 million more for district attorney pay increases.
GOP budget slated for floor vote
The Republican budget, which spends $37.4 billion in Wisconsin taxpayer money, attempts to fund some of Evers' state priorities in health care, transportation and education, while significantly diverging from him on some of his bigger asks, notably by not taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid.
"We are in an era of divided government," said Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who co-chairs the budget committee. "Neither side will get 100% of what they want."
Democrats, however, lambasted the budget as one that leaves federal health care money on the table and falls short of making the investment needed to offer sustainable solutions to fund public education and transportation priorities.
"It’s again another example of Republican legislators choosing politics over the people of this state," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, a member of the budget committee.
On Medicaid, Evers had argued expanding the program would have saved the state $324 million in taxpayer money over the biennium and brought in $1.6 billion in additional federal money to increase spending on health care.
But the budget does provide significant funding increases for transportation and public education, some of the areas Evers highlighted. It also provides a middle-class tax cut, although smaller than the one Evers proposed.
Republicans have proposed $484 million in new funding to put toward the state's road system, similar to the amount Evers proposed, although the two budgets diverge on how they come up with the money.
The Republican plan would increase title fees from $69.50 to $164.50. Republicans would also raise annual vehicle registration fees from $75 to $85.
Evers, on the other hand, wanted to increase the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and index it to inflation while repealing the minimum markup on motor fuel. The administration estimated the plan would lead to a monthly increase of $3 for the average driver.
Evers, the former state superintendent, campaigned on boosting state spending for public education, and attempted to do so in his budget, calling for $1.4 billion in new funding for K-12 schools over the budget cycle -- $600 million for special education. Republicans offered a smaller boost of $500 million, $97 million of which would go toward special education. The additional money under the Republican plan would reimburse 26% of special education costs in the first year of the budget and 30% in the second year, compared to the 25% under current law.
The funding Evers wanted to provide would have reimbursed 60% of costs by the second year of the budget.
The GOP budget also falls short of Evers’ goals for the UW System. UW System campuses over the next two years would gain about $45 million under the GOP plan, about half of what Evers and System officials wanted.
Republicans offered a middle-income tax cut via their budget and a separate bill the Joint Finance Committee passed earlier this month, but the cut wouldn't go as far as the one Evers wants, is funded through tax increases for manufacturers and closing other corporate tax loopholes.
The Republican plan features an income tax rate cut for the bottom two tax rates, which would lower taxes $75 this year and $136 in 2020 for the average filer. The cut would affect a wider swath of taxpayers than Evers’ proposal, including those making more than $150,000.
Evers' budget plan would have cut income taxes for the average recipient by about $217 annually.