Most GOP Assembly members of the state's budget writing committee will retain their appointments in the new legislative session, Speaker Robin Vos announced Wednesday.
But two Assembly members, Reps. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, are not returning.
That's because Kooyenga has been elected to the state Senate.
Meanwhile, Felzkowski earlier this month was appointed as assistant majority leader. A Vos spokeswoman said members of leadership typically do not serve on the powerful Joint Finance Committee due to other time commitments.
Members of the committee have an outsize role in approving the state budget.
Kooyenga and Felzkowski will be replaced by Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, and Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls.
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, will stay on as co-chair of the committee, working with counterpart Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who has already been reappointed.
Other Assembly GOP members that will retain their posts are Reps. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah.
The 16-member committee includes 6 Republicans and 2 Democrats from the Assembly; and 6 Republicans and 2 Democrats from the Senate.