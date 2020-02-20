Assembly Republicans fail to override Gov. Tony Evers' fab lab budget veto

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation spokesman David Callender said the agency "is strongly committed" to the program and has independently earmarked $750,000 in its current budget, ending June 30, for fab lab grants. He added officials anticipate they'll budget at least $500,000 in the next fiscal year for the effort.

But Republicans argued Thursday that additional money for the program would help bolster the effort, provide valuable experience to students across the state and support further education spending that Democrats want.

"This is your opportunity to continue to invest in our kids, invest in alternative education for kids that really need the hands-on learning," said Rep. Mary Felzkowski, of Irma, later adding: "This isn't for one class of student and not for another. This is encompassing for everybody."

Meanwhile, all Democrats opposed the effort, with Rep. Dianne Hesselbein calling the push a "political power play" given that WEDC has already put money toward the effort.