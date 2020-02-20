Assembly Republicans fail to override Gov. Tony Evers' fab lab budget veto

In their final floor session of the year, Assembly Republicans again tried and failed to override one of Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes.
The action, which fell three votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to overturn the Democratic executive, was the fifth override effort brought by GOP leadership this session, and the fourth attempt to overturn a veto tied to Wisconsin's two-year spending plan.
This time, Republicans were targeting Evers' decision to strike out language that would have compelled the state's jobs agency to fund at least $1 million in grants for fab labs, or workshops containing technology such as 3D printers, laser engravers and more.
All Democrats opposed the measure, which failed on a 63-36 vote Thursday.
The governor in his veto message wrote he rejected the language because he opposed the Legislature's attempt to limit the department's authority, noting that WEDC could make an allocation on its own if it wanted to.
"The fabrication laboratories program has been an innovative effort to expand the educational experiences of public school children across the state, but this is a policy more appropriately administered with other educational grant programs," Evers wrote.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation spokesman David Callender said the agency "is strongly committed" to the program and has independently earmarked $750,000 in its current budget, ending June 30, for fab lab grants. He added officials anticipate they'll budget at least $500,000 in the next fiscal year for the effort.
But Republicans argued Thursday that additional money for the program would help bolster the effort, provide valuable experience to students across the state and support further education spending that Democrats want.
"This is your opportunity to continue to invest in our kids, invest in alternative education for kids that really need the hands-on learning," said Rep. Mary Felzkowski, of Irma, later adding: "This isn't for one class of student and not for another. This is encompassing for everybody."
Meanwhile, all Democrats opposed the effort, with Rep. Dianne Hesselbein calling the push a "political power play" given that WEDC has already put money toward the effort.
“This is another attempt by the Republicans to scrutinize an administration that is working hard for the people of Wisconsin,” the Middleton Democrat said.
Republicans in the chamber first took budget veto override votes back in November when they sought to undo three of Evers' strike-outs, but all fell short of the two-thirds support necessary. GOP leaders in January then attempted to override his veto of a nursing bill, but that also failed.
All the votes came after GOP lawmakers last fall changed Assembly rules to allow for unlimited veto override votes. Previously, veto override votes could only occur once, as they weren't subject to be reconsidered.
In order for a veto override to be overturned, the Senate would also have to vote to undo them. In order for the overrides to clear the Senate, where Republicans have a 19-14 majority, Democrats would also have to support the language.
