Assembly Republicans authorize committee investigation of Wisconsin elections

Assembly Republicans voted Tuesday to direct a Wisconsin committee to investigate how elections have been administered over the last two years, paving the way for lawmakers to ramp up the scrutiny of the state's 2020 presidential contests.

While the Campaigns and Elections Committee had already been holding hearings surrounding the conduct of the November 2020 election, the resolution's approval this week lays the groundwork for allowing the panel to subpoena witnesses or documents going forward.

Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, who authored the resolution and serves as the vice-chair of the panel, said the move gives lawmakers "the necessary tools we need to go forward," but added he's hopeful the subpoena powers won't need to be leveraged.