Assembly Republican subpoenas election materials in hint at Arizona-style recount

Other items subpoenaed include forensic images taken from election management servers, routers, computers and removable media like flash drives or external hard drives and the names and addresses of voters, as well as the dates and times they voted.

Brandtjen could not be reached via phone on Friday.

Federal input

The U.S. Department of Justice on July 28 issued a guidance document warning against election audits that require election officials to turn over materials including ballots or voting machines to third parties or state lawmakers.

In the document, DOJ interprets the Civil Rights Act of 1960 — which governs certain federal election records and requires state and local election officials to preserve voting records for at least 22 months after an election — to mean that such records “be retained either physically by election officials themselves, or under their direct administrative supervision.”

“Election audits are exceedingly rare,” the document states. “But the Department is concerned that some jurisdictions conducting them may be using, or proposing to use, procedures that risk violating the Civil Rights Act.”