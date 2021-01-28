Assembly poised to end mask mandate, leaving Wisconsin with no statewide COVID orders

That bill was initially fast-tracked through the Assembly by Republicans in the opening week of session. But Senate Republicans worked with Evers to amend it, stripping some provisions from the wide-ranging bill and sending it back to the Assembly.

Assembly Republicans this week added back some of those measures through two amendments, including one that would bar mandatory vaccinations and prevent public health officials from closing places of worship to curb COVID-19; and another that would give the Legislature oversight of the use of federal funds to combat the crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told WisPolitics.com this week he saw several of the changes as a "red flag" for Evers, adding: "We are concerned that the changes that the Assembly made will cause the governor to veto the bill, and all along we wanted to make sure that we produced a bill that the governor could sign and would address the needs of Wisconsin."

The Senate and Assembly have to approve the same version of the bill before it can get to Evers' desk. If some COVID measure is passed, it would be the first response bill to the crisis at the state-level since last spring.

