Assembly passes $10 million package of water quality bills

“I want to continue to underscore the importance of future action,” said Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, who headed the Water Quality Task Force along with Novak.

While lawmakers from both parties said on multiple occasions that water quality is not a partisan issue, there was some disagreement Tuesday among some as to who should receive credit for getting the bills started.

“If Gov. Tony Evers had not declared 2019 the ‘Year of Clean Drinking Water,’ we would not be here today,” Shankland said.

Vos argued efforts began in late 2018 following requests by Novak and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.

“This was not started by Gov. Evers, even though I want to thank him for also calling this the year of clean water,” Vos said.

Novak said Evers and his administration have been briefed on the bills, which need to clear the Senate before getting to Evers, who has final approval.

"I think any bill that gets to his desk I'm pretty sure will get signed," Novak said.

