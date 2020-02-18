Assembly passes $10 million package of water quality bills

The Assembly has approved a $10 million package of mostly bipartisan bills aimed at addressing statewide concerns of water quality.
Lawmakers on Tuesday also will discuss a resolution that would add Wisconsin to the list of states requesting a convention seeking discussion on term limits for federal elected officials.
The more than a dozen water quality bills stem largely from a water quality task force created about a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and aim to expand conservation efforts, update state laws and regulations and enhance education.
“We need to remember that this is just the beginning,” Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said. “The challenges with water quality did not start overnight, they started decades ago, so this is going to take some time and these bills are just the beginning.”
The bills would create a state water policy office; expand the number of county conservation employees; increase grant funding for landowners with contaminated wells; create preventative strategies for nitrates; and provide grants to farmers who grow crops that need less fertilizer.
Ten of the 13 bills passed unanimously. Democratic lawmakers raised concern that a few bills failed to go far enough.
Ultimately, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said the bills represent the start of the process and more legislation will be needed down the road.
“I want to continue to underscore the importance of future action,” said Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, who headed the Water Quality Task Force along with Novak.
While lawmakers from both parties said on multiple occasions that water quality is not a partisan issue, there was some disagreement Tuesday among some as to who should receive credit for getting the bills started.
“If Gov. Tony Evers had not declared 2019 the ‘Year of Clean Drinking Water,’ we would not be here today,” Shankland said.
Vos argued efforts began in late 2018 following requests by Novak and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
“This was not started by Gov. Evers, even though I want to thank him for also calling this the year of clean water,” Vos said.
Novak said Evers and his administration have been briefed on the bills, which need to clear the Senate before getting to Evers, who has final approval.
"I think any bill that gets to his desk I'm pretty sure will get signed," Novak said.
Constitutional amendment convention
The Assembly on Tuesday also will vote on a resolution that could add Wisconsin to the list of states seeking to call a convention to consider changes to the U.S. Constitution, including amendment that would impose term limits for those elected to federal offices.
The resolution, which does not require Evers’ support to pass, also needs to pass the Senate.
If approved, Wisconsin would become the 16th state to pass such a resolution. Congress must receive resolutions from 34 states to convene a convention of states – such a convention process to amend the Constitution has never occurred.
If convened under the proposal, the convention would take up discussion on fiscal restraints on the federal government, limited federal powers and term limits for members of Congress and other federal positions.
Vos said he supports having a discussion on a constitutional amendment, but said he opposes term limits.
Prescription drug prices
The Assembly also on Tuesday approved legislation designed to reduce prescription drug prices.
The bill, which has just over 100 co-sponsors and passed the Assembly unanimously, would add transparency and protections for consumers and small pharmacies when dealing with a pharmacy benefit manager, who negotiates drug prices for insurance companies and employers.
Under the bill, pharmacy benefit managers would be regulated by the state insurance commissioner. The proposal also would allow pharmacists to tell consumers about cheaper prescription options.
"This has been a 12-round boxing match, in my opinion," Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, said. "It's been hard fought, but we finally got to a bill that I think will really benefit all of our constituents."
If the bill passes the Senate and is approved by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin would join the more than 30 states to pass regulations on pharmacy benefit managers.
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, said the bill doesn’t include everything she would have hoped for, but she said it marks a good step in the right direction.
“This bill is better than we have now,” Kolste said.
Democratic lawmakers proposed adding an amendment to the bill that would have capped the price of insulin, but it was denied by Republicans.