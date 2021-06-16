Assembly passes local redistricting delay

"We're setting a dangerous precedent," said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.

Groups that support the bill, such as the League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Counties Association, say they don't expect to receive Census data until as late as September of this year, which would be more than six months since when such data was originally anticipated in March.

Municipalities and counties say they don't have the resources the state does to turn around new maps by July 2022.

Republican lawmakers and other backers of the new bill say it’s innocuous and not designed to give anyone a partisan advantage. But Democrats and other critics say it would be unconstitutional and disenfranchise voters in growing parts of the state that would be forced to hold local elections based on current, rather than updated, maps in 2022.

But Democrats and other opponents said keeping the current maps in place for local elections runs the risk of being unconstitutional and violating the “one person, one vote” doctrine. They also take issue with it keeping in place the maps drawn in 2011, which have been criticized for being among the most gerrymandered in the country.