Assembly passes COVID-19 response legislation in unique virtual session

In a near-unanimous vote in the state's first partially virtual session, the Assembly has passed legislation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure that the state will receive more than $2 billion in federal aid.
Tuesday's session was unlike any previous legislative meeting in Wisconsin history, with several dozen lawmakers seated in the Assembly chamber and the remaining lawmakers present in the galleries or attending remotely from home — all in an effort to maintain social distancing recommendations meant to reduce transmission of the respiratory disease. Folding chairs were set up in the state Capitol's rotunda to provide overflow space, if necessary.
The legislative package passed the Assembly 97-2, with Milwaukee Democrats Jonathan Brostoff and Marisabel Carbrera voting against the measure. More than half the Assembly participated in the session from home, with Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, the only Democrat in the chamber.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Hintz — the only two lawmakers to speak on the legislation Tuesday — applauded the Legislature for reaching a bipartisan agreement. Both also cautioned that more will need to be done in the future to respond to the outbreak, which has put a strain on the state health network and economy.
“It’s impossible to act today and say, 'This is the last day and we’re addressing any potential challenge that we know,' because we don’t know what those are," Hintz said. "So I think with that kind of uncertainty we need to be standing ready to go and this can’t be our last day."
But while Democratic members of the Assembly have sought increased spending to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, Vos cautioned that the virus could force the state to do the opposite.
A GOP proposal that was cut from the legislation would have implemented a spending freeze in the second year of the state's two-year budget, Vos said.
"There is no doubt in my mind that we are going to have to come back at some point and deal with the economic carnage that is caused by our decision to not freeze spending and instead increase spending in the short term, knowing that we are going to have to come back and cut it later because we refuse to make the hard decision today," Vos said.
The Senate is expected to take up the package on Wednesday, also in virtual session. As with the Assembly, members will have the option of attending the session in-person or online.
The legislation aims to compliment the more than $2 billion in federal aid that Wisconsin expects to receive. Part of the bill would allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2012-20 fiscal year.
The legislative package also will waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021. Other provisions in the package include increasing the state’s bonding power for refunding state debt and prohibiting an insurance provider from discriminating against a COVID-19 patient.
In addition, the bill would allow the state budget committee the ability to spend up to $75 million during the public health emergency. It also would direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to provide Evers and Legislature leaders with a plan to support major industries in the state that have been adversely affected by the outbreak, including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, construction and retail.
Before voting on the bill, the GOP-led Assembly rejected proposed amendments by Democratic members that would have transitioned the remaining elections this year to all-mail elections, mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state and provide funding to administer the changes. Other failed amendments would have directed the Department of Health Services to offer grants to child care providers, administer $30 million in small business grants and loans and provide $5 million for tourism marketing efforts.
During a Monday media call with reporters, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he had not seen the GOP package, but said he is hopeful it leads to additional legislation. He noted conversations he had this week with farmers and small business owners over the need to provide financial assistance to those reeling from the outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown.
“There was an expectation on the part of small business owners and workers in the state, as well as our agricultural community — especially them — that the state of Wisconsin can step up and help them out financially," Evers said. "Hopefully this will not be a one-shot answer to the crisis here in Wisconsin, but an opportunity to establish a dialogue.”
Evers also said there will be a need to address concerns of mental health needs for small business owners and farmers dealing with stress and isolation as a result of COVID-19.
A draft memo of proposed legislation provided last week by Evers’ office included language to further weaken the governor’s authority by giving the state’s GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on schools, health care and employee pay, among other things.
However, that proposed language was later removed.
In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing. Many of the spending items proposed last month by Evers were not included in the initial GOP memo this week.
