Assembly passes COVID-19 response legislation in unique virtual session

In a near-unanimous vote in the state's first partially virtual session, the Assembly has passed legislation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure that the state will receive more than $2 billion in federal aid.

Tuesday's session was unlike any previous legislative meeting in Wisconsin history, with several dozen lawmakers seated in the Assembly chamber and the remaining lawmakers present in the galleries or attending remotely from home — all in an effort to maintain social distancing recommendations meant to reduce transmission of the respiratory disease. Folding chairs were set up in the state Capitol's rotunda to provide overflow space, if necessary.

The legislative package passed the Assembly 97-2, with Milwaukee Democrats Jonathan Brostoff and Marisabel Carbrera voting against the measure. More than half the Assembly participated in the session from home, with Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, the only Democrat in the chamber.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Hintz — the only two lawmakers to speak on the legislation Tuesday — applauded the Legislature for reaching a bipartisan agreement. Both also cautioned that more will need to be done in the future to respond to the outbreak, which has put a strain on the state health network and economy.