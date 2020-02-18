Assembly passes bipartisan bill aimed at reducing prescription drug prices

The Assembly has approved legislation designed to reduce prescription drug prices.

The bill, which has just over 100 co-sponsors and passed the Assembly unanimously, would add transparency and protections for consumers and small pharmacies when dealing with a pharmacy benefit manager, who negotiates drug prices for insurance companies and employers.

Under the bill, pharmacy benefit managers would be regulated by the state insurance commissioner. The proposal also would allow pharmacists to tell consumers about cheaper prescription options.

"This has been a 12-round boxing match, in my opinion," Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, said. "It's been hard fought, but we finally got to a bill that I think will really benefit all of our constituents."

If the bill passes the Senate and is approved by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin would join the more than 30 states to pass regulations on pharmacy benefit managers.

Speaking with reporters, Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, said the bill doesn’t include everything she would have hoped for, but she said it marks a good step in the right direction.

“This bill is better than we have now,” Kolste said.

Democratic lawmakers proposed adding an amendment to the bill that would have capped the price of insulin, but it was denied by Republicans.

