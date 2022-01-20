Assembly passes bills to expand gun rights, tackle rising drug use

While the Republican proposals passed on the Assembly floor, gun violence continues to increase; more than 1,400 people have been injured in nonfatal shootings in Milwaukee since January 2020, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission.

But Republican legislators face reelection in 10 months and are looking for ways to please their supporters and give themselves talking points on the campaign trail. Voting on gun rights delivers on both counts regardless of if the bills become law. The proposed gun measures are also a sign of what bills can become law next year if a Republican wins the gubernatorial election.

At an Assembly Democratic press conference ahead of the floor session, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said, “Let me be crystal clear that these bills are not about making our schools safer, they are not about making our churches or synagogues or mosques or other places of worship safer. These are about appealing to the big gun lobby.”

The bills' supporters have long argued that under current law gun owners who forget their weapons in their cars could be charged with a felony if they drive onto school grounds to drop off or pick up their children. The bill that would allow them to bring guns legally in cars on school grounds passed the Assembly Thursday.