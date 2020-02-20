Assembly passes bills for farm tax cuts, mandatory cursive writing while passing on farm siting rules

The bills need to pass the Senate before going to Evers’ desk.

Riparian rights

The Assembly also approved a bill to give owners of waterfront property the right to build docks and other structures on other people’s land.

The bill follows a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that found riparian rights do not necessarily apply on certain man-made water bodies known as “flowages,” such as Lake Wisconsin. Under the legislation, the owner of land abutting a navigable waterway would be presumed to be a riparian owner entitled to the same rights – as long as those rights are not specifically prohibited.

Supporters say the bill corrects a bad Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling and restores rights in place for more than a century, but opponents say it unconstitutionally strips lakebed owners of their rights with no compensation.

The bill heads to the Senate next month.

Farm siting

Leaders in the Assembly and Senate say they will not take up a GOP-led bill that would have revamped the state’s process for crafting siting rules for large farms.